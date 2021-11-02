REPACE: Measure Your Physical Limits & Provide a Personalized Workout Solution

Sponsored:

There have been countless portable fitness monitors like Apple Watches, Fitbit, Garmin, etc. They were quite satisfactory for those only seeking a live health monitor but, they were not able to provide the proper workout solution or accurately measure the physical limits of the users. But for those that prioritize the true application of a health monitor, over their designs, were somewhat able to tell that there was something missing. All the mainstream devices, listed above, were only able to provide primary health status, based on biometric data such as heart rates, calories burnt, etc.

To solve these issues, an expert researcher/manufacturer of healthcare devices has launched ‘REPACE.’ ‘REPACE’ measures the individual users’ physical abilities using functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS). (To check their muscular oxygen saturation levels.) this level of biological information was only applicable for professional athletes who visit and carry out blood tests at a clinic regularly.

‘REPACE’s leading technology/service is provided based on their unique way of conducting the user’s Lactate Threshold tests (LT). Based on the LT TEST and the user’s goals (weight loss, physical fitness, exercise abilities, etc.) REPACE will provide every individual of their personalized workout solutions.

These are REPACE’s main features:

LT TEST Checking Physical Limits Providing a Workout Solution

Workout& Evaluation Personalized Workout Records Scientific Calculations

Audio Coaching REPACE Community Access Trophy Rewards

For more information about REPACE, please refer to their official Kickstarter campaign page.

Source Kickstarter

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”

