Renault Scenic E-Tech now starts at £37,495 in the UK

When the Renault Scenic E-Tech launched in the UKL last year the car cost £40,995 and now Renault has added a new model to the range and the car now starts at £37,495, which means this electric vehicle is now £3,500 cheaper than before.

The range now comes with a Comfort Range version with 170 horsepower and up to 260 miles of range on a single charge, there is also a range of new trim for the Long Range mopdel that can travel up to 379 miles on a single charge.

Renault is enhancing the appeal and accessibility of its Scenic E-Tech electric with the addition of the 60kWh battery version, which lowers the starting price of the innovative, family-focused SUV to £37,495 OTR.

Offered exclusively in techno trim, the new Scenic E-Tech electric 170hp Comfort Range costs £3,500 less than the previous entry-level version. Adding to its attainability, and for a limited time only, the new Comfort Range model is available for just £429 per month* on a 7.9% APR representative, four-year Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deal with a £750 deposit contribution.

While the availability of the smaller battery variant significantly increases the affordability of the Scenic E-Tech electric, customers still enjoy the same high levels of equipment as the existing 87kWh, 220hp model, as well as a practical range of up to 260 miles (WLTP).

You can find more information about the new Renault Scenic E-Tech over at Renault at the link below, the new Comfort Range version is now available to order in the UK for £37,495.

Source Renault



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy