Renault Scenic E-Tech now starts at £37,495 in the UK

When the Renault Scenic E-Tech launched in the UKL last year the car cost £40,995 and now Renault has added a new model to the range and the car now starts at £37,495, which means this electric vehicle is now £3,500 cheaper than before.

The range now comes with a Comfort Range version with 170 horsepower and up to 260 miles of range on a single charge, there is also a range of new trim for the Long Range mopdel that can travel up to 379 miles on a single charge.

Renault is enhancing the appeal and accessibility of its Scenic E-Tech electric with the addition of the 60kWh battery version, which lowers the starting price of the innovative, family-focused SUV to £37,495 OTR.

Offered exclusively in techno trim, the new Scenic E-Tech electric 170hp Comfort Range costs £3,500 less than the previous entry-level version. Adding to its attainability, and for a limited time only, the new Comfort Range model is available for just £429 per month* on a 7.9% APR representative, four-year Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deal with a £750 deposit contribution.

While the availability of the smaller battery variant significantly increases the affordability of the Scenic E-Tech electric, customers still enjoy the same high levels of equipment as the existing 87kWh, 220hp model, as well as a practical range of up to 260 miles (WLTP).

You can find more information about the new Renault Scenic E-Tech over at Renault at the link below, the new Comfort Range version is now available to order in the UK for £37,495.

Source Renault



