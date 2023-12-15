Renault Scenic E-Tech EV starts at £40,995 OTR

Renault has announced that their latest electric vehicle, the Renault Scenic E-Tech is now available to order in the UK and pricing for this new electric vehicle starts at £40,995 on the roads.

The new Renault Scenic comes with a range of up to 379 miles and the car comes with 220 horsepower there will be a range of trim options which include Tecno, Esprite Alpine, and Iconic.

Clever use of new materials and a complete absence of leather in the interior are part of a renewed focus on sustainability. In fact, up to 24% of the Scenic E-Tech 100% electric’s materials are recycled while 90% of its mass – including the battery – is recyclable.

The three-model range, comprising techno, esprit Alpine and iconic trim, will be available to order from 14th December, with first customer deliveries from May 2024.

From the opening of ordering, customers can also benefit from a deposit contribution of up to £750 when they purchase the Scenic E-Tech 100% electric via a 7.9%, 48-month Personal Contract Plan (PCP)**. Via this finance option they can drive away in Renault’s latest all-electric model from only £459 per month.

You can find out more details about the new Renault Scenic E-Tech electric vehicle at the link below, the car is now available to order and the first deliveries will start in May 2024.

Source Renault



