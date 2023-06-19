Renault Rafale SUV gets official

Renault has launched a new SUV, the Renault Rafale, and the car some with an SUV Coupe design it will be available with a 200 horsepower hybrid powerplant with a 1.2 litre ICE engine that produces 130 horsepower and an electric engine that produces 70 horsepower.

The new Renault Rafale looks impressive from the Photos and it comes with a range of the latest technology, you can see more information about the car and its features below.

The all new Renault Rafale is the first production vehicle entirely designed according to the new visual language that Gilles Vidal has brought in as Head of Design Renault. It is ushering in a new era in Renault’s design: it is visionary, daring, perfectly in tune with its time and tailor-made for a period when everything is moving ever faster.

The all new Renault Rafale also features up-to-the-minute connectivity and a 200 hp E-Tech full hybrid powertrain that is as efficient as it is frugal and uses recycled materials.

It was born to take driving pleasure to ever new heights and will be enhanced with technological breakthroughs that will rank it high up in the high-performance automotive universe with a new E-Tech 4×4 300 hp powertrain.

You can find out more details about the new Renault Rafale over at Renault at the link below, as yet there are o details on how much the car will cost, it will go on sale next spring.

