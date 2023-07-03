Renault R5 Turbo 3E headed to Goodwood

Renault has announced that it will be showing off a range of electric vehicles at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, this will include the Renault R5 Turbo 3E which will be driven by Yvan Muller at Goodwood.

The Renault R5 Turbo 3E will take on the Goodwood Hill at the event and the Renault 5 Prototype will also be shown off at Goodwood as well as with some other vehicles including the Megane E-Tech.

Identified by its wide-flared carbon-fibre bodywork, racing-derived slick tyres, and aggressive aerodynamics, the R5 Turbo 3E pays homage to the rally-ready R5 Turbo 2, which turns 40 this year. Born to drift and using its two rear-mounted electric motors generating 380hp and 700Nm of torque, it’s likely the R5 Turbo 3E will leave an impression on showgoers as well as plenty of rubber on the Duke of Richmond’s famous driveway.

For those who wish to get up close and personal with the brand’s present and future, Renault’s dedicated stand will play host to a selection of its electrified cars. Most notably, the Renault 5 Prototype will be on display ahead of the all-electric Renault 5’s launch in 2024. Electrified and made for modern drivers, the Renault 5 EV is built to have a new twist on the original, updating the iconic hatchback with a bold, contemporary look and an advanced pure-electric drivetrain.

You can find out more information about the Renault R5 Turbo 3E and the range of other cars that are being shown off at the Goodwood Festival of speed at the link below, the event will take place between the 13th and 16th of July 2023.

Source Renault



