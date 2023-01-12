Renault Megane RS Ultime unveiled

Renault is launching a final version of their Megane RS, the Renault Megane RS Ultime and the car will be limited to just 1,976 numbered cars.

The new Renault Megane RS Ultime is built around the Megane RS Trophy and it comes with a unique design.

Megane R.S. Ultime’s exclusive design features Renault Sport’s visual hallmarks, including the double diamond and specific graphics inspired by Renault’s new logo. The stripes are on the roof and the bonnet (except on cars with the optional sunroof), rear bumper, doors and fenders. They are matte black to harmonise with the four available body colours: the Star Black striping (which come as standard) blends in elegantly, the Pearl White has a striking visual effect, the Sirius Yellow brings back Renault Sport’s iconic colours and Tonic Orange creates powerful contrast. The year Renault Sport was established, 1976, is discretely inscribed in the right-hand-side striping.

Megane R.S. Ultime’s bodywork features a 60mm wider front and 45mm wider rear fenders, side air vents, R.S. Vision headlamps, a central exhaust, a shark-fin antenna, a spoiler and a rear diffuser. Many of this limited series’ details are now black: the logos, door handles, window frames, wheels (even the nut covers), fender caps, rear diffuser and the Formula 1 blade on the front bumper, which comes with a glossy finish and Ultime monogram. The gradient effect adds to the vibrant feel.

The new Megane RS Ultime will make its debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon tomorrow the 13th of January, you can find out more details about the car below.

Source Renault





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals