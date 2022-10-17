Renault 4 crossover EV unveiled

Renault has unveiled a new crossover EV, the Renault 4, this new car is a modern electric version of the Renault 4.

Renault is showing off its new crossover electric vehicle at the Paris Motor Show, it certainly looks interesting from the photos.

The Renault 4 is much more than a car: it is a true icon. With over 8 million units sold in more than 100 countries, it has been crossing generational and social gaps for the past 60 years. It is as comfortable in cities as far out in the countryside, and multipurpose – you can drive it to work and on long journeys, use it to carry loads, and a lot more.

Production was discontinued 30 years ago but the 4L has never left the limelight. It is one of the original young-timer vintage cars and the past 25 years have seen the 4L Trophy prove time and again its worth as a versatile car built to last. This explains why it is still a crowd pleaser, especially with the younger generations.

The 4EVER Trophy show car that Renault is unveiling at the 2022 Paris Motor Show is its second iconic model to get an electric reboot, following Renault 5 Prototype, during the Renaulution. Renault, in other words, is tapping into its illustrious past to better electrify its future.

You can find out more details about the new Renault 4 Crossover EV over at the Renault website at the link below.

Source Renault



