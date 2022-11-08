Renault Ampere is a new electric car company with Geely

Renault has announced that it is forming a new partnership with Geely to launch a new electric car company called Ampere.

The company will be used to create hybrid and carbon-free and low emission technologies for cars and they are planning to supply a wide range of car makers.

Luca de Meo, CEO Renault Group: “As Renault Group accelerates with its Renaulution transformation to capture value on the entire new automotive value chain, we are pleased to have agreed plans for an ambitious partnership with Geely to keep developing the ICE and hybrid engine technologies that will remain a critical part of the automotive supply chain for decades to come. We’ll be able to offer best-in-class powertrain and electrified solutions to multiple OEM brands worldwide, unleashing the market potential for this low emission technology.”

Eric Li, Geely Holding Group Chairman, said: “Today’s agreement with Renault Group will enable the creation of a global leader in hybrid technologies to provide highly efficient advanced solutions for automakers around the world. We are looking forward to working together with Luca de Meo and his Renault team to make this partnership a reality. This agreement builds on our commitment to leverage our group wide technological expertise and brand portfolio to continue our pioneering journey in sustainability and value creation that leads to consumer excellence.”

Ampere will supply Renault, Dacia, Geely Auto, Volvo Cars, Lynk & Co, Proton, and also Nissan, and Mitsubishi Motors Company, you can find out more details at the link below.

