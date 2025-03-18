Renault 5 Turbo 3E: Electric Mini-Supercar Reimagines a Legend

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E is a groundbreaking electric vehicle that pays homage to the iconic Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2 models from the 1980s while pushing the boundaries of modern automotive technology. This electric mini-supercar seamlessly blends retro-futuristic design elements with state-of-the-art engineering, resulting in a driving experience that is both thrilling and unique. Despite its compact size, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E features an impressive 540 hp generated by its in-wheel motors, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in under 3.5 seconds. This remarkable performance places the vehicle in a league of its own, effectively creating a new category of high-performance electric cars. Designed with rallying, drifting, and track performance in mind, the two-seater Renault 5 Turbo 3E showcases the French automaker’s unwavering commitment to innovation and its relentless pursuit of excellence in the competitive world of motorsports.

A Fusion of Performance and Innovation

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E is built on a bespoke platform that features a rear-wheel drive architecture, ensuring exceptional agility and precise handling. The vehicle’s advanced 800-volt electrical system enables ultra-fast charging, allowing the battery to be recharged from 15% to 80% in just 15 minutes when connected to a 350 kW DC fast charger. This rapid charging capability makes the Renault 5 Turbo 3E a practical choice for enthusiasts who demand both performance and convenience. The car’s lightweight carbon superstructure and high-capacity 70 kWh battery contribute to its remarkable power-to-weight ratio of 2.7 kg/hp, which rivals that of many traditional supercars. With an estimated range of over 400 km (pending homologation), this electric mini-supercar proves that sustainability and exhilarating performance can coexist harmoniously.

Exclusivity and Personalization

Renault plans to produce a limited run of 1,980 numbered units of the Renault 5 Turbo 3E, paying tribute to the year in which the original Renault 5 Turbo was introduced. This limited production run underscores the vehicle’s exclusivity and collectible status. Prospective owners will have the opportunity to reserve their Renault 5 Turbo 3E in the coming weeks, with deliveries expected to commence in 2027. One of the most appealing aspects of the Renault 5 Turbo 3E is the extensive customization options available to customers. From the exterior livery to the interior trim, buyers will be able to personalize their vehicles to suit their individual tastes and preferences, ensuring a truly bespoke ownership experience. While pricing details have not yet been disclosed, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E is expected to cater to a premium market segment, given its exclusive nature and advanced features.

A Closer Look at the Specifications

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E is powered by two high-performance in-wheel motors located at the rear axle, delivering a combined output of 540 hp. This innovative powertrain layout not only enhances the vehicle’s performance but also contributes to its excellent weight distribution and handling characteristics. The 70 kWh battery pack, which uses an advanced 800-volt architecture, enables rapid charging and provides an estimated range of over 400 km (WLTP combined, pending homologation). The Renault 5 Turbo 3E’s performance credentials are further highlighted by its ability to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in under 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 270 km/h. Despite its impressive performance, the vehicle remains relatively compact, measuring 4.08m in length, 2.03m in width, and 1.38m in height. The interior of the Renault 5 Turbo 3E is designed with performance driving in mind, featuring bucket seats, six-point harnesses, and a pair of high-resolution OpenR screens (10.1-inch and 10.25-inch) that provide essential information and controls to the driver.

Specifications

Powertrain: 540 hp in-wheel motors (rear-wheel drive)

Battery: 70 kWh with 800-volt architecture

Charging: 350 kW DC fast charging (15-80% in 15 minutes)

Performance: 0-100 km/h in under 3.5 seconds, top speed of 270 km/h

Range: Over 400 km (WLTP combined, pending homologation)

Dimensions: 4.08m long, 2.03m wide, 1.38m tall

Weight: Approximately 1,450 kg

Interior: Bucket seats, six-point harnesses, 10.1-inch and 10.25-inch OpenR screens

Customization: Extensive options for exterior and interior personalization

Production: Limited to 1,980 numbered units

Summary

For enthusiasts intrigued by the Renault 5 Turbo 3E, other areas of interest might include the evolution of electric sports cars, the role of in-wheel motors in enhancing performance, and the growing trend of retro-futuristic design in the automotive industry. Additionally, exploring Renault’s broader electric vehicle lineup, such as the Renault 5 E-Tech electric and Alpine A290, could provide further insights into the brand’s vision for the future of mobility.

Source Renault



