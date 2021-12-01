Hex 3D printer filament dehydrator helps remove moisture from your filament

If your 3D printing filament could do with a little revitalization and has absorbed a little too much moisture from the air causing your 3D prints to deform. You may be interested in a new 3D printing filament dehydrator capable of bringing your 3D filament back to life with a simple touch of a button, say its creators.

An easy indication to see if your 3D printing filament has moisture ingress is when you see small bubbles forming during the print where the water is evaporating when it hits the hot printhead. The small bubbles can be seen in the final print and degrade the final finish requiring further post print work to create a smooth finish. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $49 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates).

Remove moisture from your 3D printing filament with Hex

“A smart filament dehydrator that brings your filament back to life with a touch of a button. No complicated settings or interface. Powerful setup can dehumidify the chamber in only 10 minutes with minimum power consumption. Perfect prints avoid time consuming post processing treatments. We designed Hex° to be as simple as possible because restoring your filament is actually a simple process. The only goal in mind: GET THE WATER/HUMIDITY OUT.”

If the Hex crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Hex 3D printer filament dehydrator project watch the promotional video below.

“Hex was designed to be durable and long lasting. Using simple circuitry, strong parts, and quality components, Hex° is designed to do the job it was designed to over and over again. Since you cant over dry filament (unless you melt it) presets are useless and confusing. Wouldn’t it be much easier to push a button and not worry about it?”

“THETA° is a renewable energy technology company providing the possibility to a renewable, sustainable, and brighter future. That goes to all products. Everything we built is and will be better than any others because in order for future to be sustainable, every bit of everything needs to be efficiently used. “

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the 3D printer filament dehydrator, jump over to the official Hex crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

