PrintDry 3D printer filament storage

The develop and team at PrintDry have expanded their range of 3D filament storage systems with the launch of a new smart vacuum filament container, featuring One Touch ceiling and auto resealing mechanisms. Providing a smart filament storage solution to keep your 3D printing filament in the best possible condition when not being used.

If 3D printing filament is left out in your room, moisture in the air will seep into the filament creating bubbles and imperfections when you try to print your models at high temperatures. Storing your 3D printer filament and a specially designed container will help produce perfect prints every time and keep your 3D printing filament in the best condition possible between prints.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $90 or £67 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the 3D printer filament storage campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the PrintDry filament storage project play the promotional video below.

“PrintDry is proud to announce our newest filament storage solution — a SMART solution! With a built-in vacuum pump and a rechargeable battery, this filament container can be vacuum sealed by pushing ONE button. No more manual pumps. More importantly, we also integrated a re-sealing sensor inside, which constantly monitors the vacuum level and will automatically activate the vacuum pump once the vacuum level drops. This prevents leakage over an extended period of time. Store your filament easily without worrying about the leaks.”

Source : Kickstarter

