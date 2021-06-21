Ultrabot Mini LCD 3D printer offers industrial grade precision

If you are in the market for a small desktop 3D printer capable of providing industrial grade precision, it may be worth your while checking out the new Ultrabot Mini 3D printer launched via Kickstarter this month. Specifically designed to enable you to create delicate 3D prints the Ultrabot Mini has already raised its required pledge goal thanks to nearly 200 backers with still 18 days remaining on its campaign.

Offering a 2K printing resolution and a 3D printing area of 66 x 118 x 150 mm the small desktop printer uses UV LCDs as a light source. The light from the flat LCD panel shines directly, in a parallel fashion, onto the build area. Compared to FDM printing, pixel distortion is less of an issue with LCD printing.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $179 or £130 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Ultrabot Mini campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Ultrabot Mini LCD 3D printer project play the promotional video below.

“Ultrabot Mini LCD Printer can give you an ultimately printing precision at 2K resolution, with each layer thickness at 0.01-0.1mm. That means you can make extremely delicate printing products in beautiful details. Ultrabot Mini LCD 3D Printer diminishes uncertainty about the printed results. With the transparent integrated printer cover, you can easily observe the printing process and make corrections during the printing process to ensure that everything is done as needed.”

“The uniformity and accuracy of the light distribution help to ensure high printing quality. Ultrabo Mini 3D Printer uses parallel light sources to make the UV light evenly distributed, avoiding uneven light source distribution leading to poor edge curing. We designed the Ultrabot Mini LCD 3D Printer with a simple leveling method. Just loosen the screws of the platform, return to zero, and then tighten the screws again to make the leveling process complete and seamless.”

“Resin spillage can cause material wastes and damage the performance of the 3D printer and model. Therefore, the Ultrabot 3D printer is equipped with a mold-forming material box with easy-to-use lightweight graduation lines. It helps prevent too much resin from being poured during use, thereby avoiding overflow of the storage tank and damage to the working process.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the LCD 3D printer, jump over to the official Ultrabot Mini crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

