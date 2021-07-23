New DuckDuckGo Email Protection service removes trackers

The Privacy conscious search engine DuckDuckGo has this week launched a new Email Protection service specifically designed to remove email trackers protecting your email privacy without the need to switch email services. To start to remove email trackers just sign up for a free personal @duck.com email address and emails sent to it will forward to your regular inbox, with creepy email trackers removed. As well as the ability to create unique private email addresses within the DuckDuckGo app and extension so you can’t be tracked by your email address and no emails will ever be saved by DuckDuckGo.

“Reading your email should be a private activity. You may be surprised to learn that 70% of emails contain trackers that can detect when you’ve opened a message, where you were when you opened it, and what device you were using. If that isn’t creepy enough, this email data can be used to profile you, including to target you with ads, and influence the content you see online. Ever open an email and see a related ad about it soon thereafter? Yup, blame email trackers. This data about you is also usually sent directly to third parties, most likely without your consent.”

“We’re excited to announce the beta release of DuckDuckGo’s Email Protection. Our free email forwarding service removes email trackers and protects the privacy of your personal email address without asking you to change email services or apps. Most existing email privacy solutions come with significant tradeoffs. You either have to switch email services or apps entirely, or degrade your email experience by hiding all images. We believe protecting your personal information from leaking to third parties should be simple and seamless, like the rest of DuckDuckGo’s privacy protection bundle.”

To remove email trackers jump over to the official DuckDuckGo website by following the link below.

Source : DuckDuckGo

