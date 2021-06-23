Brave search engine focused on data privacy launches

If you’ve been waiting to give the new privacy focused Brave search engine a whirl, you’ll be pleased to know that has this week entered a public beta version and is now available to use directly from the new Brave search engine website or Brave browser. Brave announced the development of its search engine back in March of 2021 after the acquisition of Cliqz the anti-tracking browser with integrated search engine. The new Brave privacy focused search engine offers a great alternative to other search services such as Google to those Internet goers that are concerned about their privacy.

“Starting today, online users have a new independent option for search which gives them unmatched privacy. Whether they are already Brave browser users, looking to expand their online privacy protection with the all-in-one, integrated Brave Search in the Brave browser, or users of other browsers looking for the best-in-breed privacy-preserving search engine, they can all use the newly released Brave Search beta that puts users first, and fully in control of their online experience. Brave Search is built on top of a completely independent index, and doesn’t track users, their searches, or their clicks.”

“Brave Shields protects your privacy as you browse by making you harder to track from site to site. Many sites include all kinds of trackers which can follow you across the Web. Shields blocks this type of content, keeping you safe and even increasing your browsing speed.”

“Other browsers claim to have a “private mode,” but this only hides your history from others using your browser. Brave lets you use Tor right in a tab. Tor not only hides your history, it masks your location from the sites you visit by routing your browsing through several servers before it reaches your destination. These connections are encrypted to increase anonymity.”

Source : Brave : Brave Browser : Brave

