Reminder: Save 60% on the Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 60% off the normal price.

The Babbel Language Learning normally retails for $399, you can save 60% off this price and get in in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $159.

Learn Spanish, French, Italian, German, and many more languages with Babbel, the #1 top-grossing language-learning app in the world. Developed by over 100 expert linguists, Babbel is helping millions of people speak a new language quickly and with confidence. After just one month, you will be able to speak confidently about practical topics, such as transportation, dining, shopping, directions, making friends and socializing and much more!

Get lifetime access to learn all 14 languages

Practice w/ 10-15 minute bite-sized lessons that fit conveniently into your schedule

Cover a wide range of useful real-life topics, from travel to family, business, food & more

Use speech recognition technology to keep your pronunciation on point

Learn at a variety of skill levels, from beginner to advanced

Get personalized review sessions to reinforce what you learn so it really sticks

Study whenever & wherever you want and your progress will be synchronized across your devices

Use offline mode to access courses, lessons & review items when not on Wi-Fi—just download them beforehand

You can find out more information about this awesome deal on the Babbel Language Learning over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals