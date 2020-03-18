New reMarkable 2 ePaper tablet available to preorder for $399

The reMarkable 2 ePaper tablet is now available to preorder and comes with a free Folio, Marker and shipping for £399 saving you £137 of the recommended retail price. Orders placed today will start delivering during July 2020 and you can cancel your order at any time, or return it free within 30 days after you receive it. The reMarkable 2 builds on the company’s first generation ePaper tablet, check out the video below to learn more.

“A true paper person, Magnus Wanberg, CEO and founder of reMarkable, has always attended lectures, classes and meetings armed with a notebook or printouts. A few years ago, he asked himself why – when our pockets and bags are bulging with laptops, tablets and smartphones – we still do this. What is it about paper? Paper, he realised, is the ultimate tool for thinking. It improves our focus, engages our brains and sets our minds free to work and imagine, without restrictions or distractions.”

“But using paper also brings downsides, from typing up handwritten notes to endless printing; from searching through a dozen notebooks to find something to not having the books or documents you need with you. So, in 2013 Magnus, together with the reMarkable team, set out to create a device that would offer a pure, paper-like experience, but be connected and limitless. The first real digital paper tablet. Designed for reading, writing and sketching. And to be an elegant tool for thinking in the digital age, for those who love the inspiration and clarity they get when working on paper.”

Features of the reMarkable 2 ePaper tablet include :

– Take handwritten notes, read, and review documents

– A display that looks and feels like paper

– Convert your handwritten notes into text

– Take notes directly on PDFs

– Eye-friendly reading

– All your notes, organised and accessible on all devices

Source : reMarkable : Liliputing

