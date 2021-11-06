Relods ANC wireless earbuds offer 60 hours of playback thanks to unique removable batteries

Relods are no ordinary wireless earbuds as they come equipped with replaceable batteries and charging case capable of providing up to 60 hours of battery life. The interchangeable batteries allow you to quickly continue listening to music or audio without any downtime and use magnets to securely attach to the wireless earbuds.

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, active noise cancellation technology and four microphones the Relods wireless earbuds support aptX Audio and are equipped with a Qualcomm chipset and are also rated IP 55 dust and waterproof protected.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $59 or £44 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Do you also listen to music all day at work? Or maybe you want a distraction during long commutes, or need that powerful boost while running? And your earbuds quickly run out of charge? Relods earbuds have you covered. Each Relod comes with four batteries on a magnetic clip neatly tucked inside its charging case. The ergonomic design and the relevant magnet distance enable you to replace the batteries with a single movement in under 10 seconds and continue listening to your favorite music.”

If the Relods campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Relods wireless earbuds project checkout the promotional video below.

“The super-strong magnetic power ensures a solid connection between the batteries and earbuds. You can run, dance, hike, or do anything you like with the right beat pumping in your ear, without worrying that the batteries might fall out. Just pop the earbuds back into their case once out of power and get the extended listening time of up to 60 hours.

“You won’t have to wait any longer for your earphones to charge. The Relods next-gen earbuds deliver you with up to 9 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC on. And thankfully, running out of battery is no longer an issue. With the interchangeable extra pair of batteries on the magnetic clip and charging case, your Relods earbuds push the boundaries of battery life.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the wireless earbuds, jump over to the official Relods crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

