Refill Nespresso pods and coffee capsules using EZPOD

If you own a Nespresso capsule machine you may be interested in a new system that allows you to easily refill your Nespresso Vertuo capsule in less than 30 seconds using any blend of coffee you would like. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the EZPOD specifically designed to help you refill your Nespresso capsules.

With EZPOD we make it possible to:

– Reuse each pod hundreds of times

– Use your own favorite coffee blend

– Reduce the cost to $0.20 (coffee cost)

– And last but not least, you reduce the waste you’re producing.

“Nespresso Vertuoline machines make great coffee at the touch of a button, they’re easy to use and you get professional quality at your kitchen. Each Vertuo pod costs about $1.20, which is not bad compared to a coffee shop. But in fact, you’re paying about $55 for one pound of coffee and yet you’re limited to the coffee blend they offer. Is it possible to reuse Nespresso pods over and over and refill them with your own favorite coffee, and just pay a fraction of that cost? The answer is YES.”

Source : Kickstarter

