Melo reduces stress and anxiety using guided breathing exercises

If you suffer from stress and anxiety or would like to be a little more mindful during your daily life, you may be interested in a new device called Melo. Specifically designed to help you reduce stress and anxiety using guided breathing exercises. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already raised over double its required pledge goal thanks to 400 backers with still 16 days remaining. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about the breathing exercise device created for wellness and mindfulness.

Early bird pledges are available from £29 offering a 25% discount off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during November 2020.

The small pebble -sized device offers a weeks worth of use on a single charge and is equipped with guiding lights and three breathing modes as well as haptic feedback to help you destress your life. Anyone week charge is based upon nine sessions averaging approximately 20 minutes each. Melo is a non-connected device meaning that you can focus on your own well-being without being interrupted by your mobile devices or computer.

For more details and a full list of all available pledge options jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

