Redmi K40 smartphones launching 25th February

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Redmi K40 range of smartphones, the handset will be available in standard and Pro models.

now the company has revealed that they will be launching their new K40 smartphones on the 25th of February 2021.

The device recently received 3C certification for both the standard an Pro models, the Pro model will come with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. This device is also rumored to feature a 108 megapixel main camera.

As soon as we get some more information on the new Redmi K40 and K40 Pro smartphones, including some actual photos of the handsets and a full list of specifications, we will let you guys know.

