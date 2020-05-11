Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition smartphone unveiled

Redmi has announced a new smartphone the Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition and the handset comes with a 6.67 inch display with a FHD+ resolution.

The new Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor and ir comes with 6GB of RAM, there is also 128GB of storage built in.

The device comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 30W fast charging, it also comes with a 230 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies.

On the back of the device there is a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera.

The new K30 5G Racing Edition is available to pre-order in China for CNY 2,000 which is about $282 at the current exchange rate, the handset goes on sale this Thursday the 14th of May.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals