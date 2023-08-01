Redmi 12 5G smartphone unveiled

Redmi has launched a new smartphone, the Redmi 12 5G and the handset comes with a 676.79 inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and comes with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of RAM and storage options. these include 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage then the new Redmi 12 5G smartphone also comes with a microSD card slot for expansion and the handset features a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with 18W fast charging.

The new Redmi 12 5G smartphone is equipped with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and there are two cameras on the rear of the handset, on the front there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and making video calls.

On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for taking photos and recording videos, there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera as well. The handset comes with Android 13 and MIUI 14.

The new Redmi 12 5G will come in a choice of three colors, Jade Black, Pastel Blue, and Moonstone Silver and the device will retail for INR 10,999 which is about $133 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena



