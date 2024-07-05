REDMAGIC 9S Pro and and REDMAGIC Titan 16 Pro Launched In China

The REDMAGIC 9S Pro series, consisting of the REDMAGIC 9S Pro and REDMAGIC 9S Pro+, represents the pinnacle of mobile gaming technology. These flagship devices are powered by the innovative Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 leading version processor, ensuring unrivaled performance and lightning-fast speeds. With up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, the REDMAGIC 9S Pro series offers ample space for your favorite games and apps while allowing seamless multitasking capabilities.

The immersive gaming experience is further enhanced by the 120Hz refresh rate display, delivering smooth and fluid visuals that bring your games to life. The customizable RGB lighting adds a touch of personalization, allowing you to express your unique gaming style. Moreover, the 520Hz shoulder triggers provide precise and responsive controls, giving you a competitive edge in fast-paced games.

Pricing and Availability: Get Your Hands on the REDMAGIC 9S Pro

The REDMAGIC 9S Pro series will be available for purchase in China starting from July 9th, 2024. The REDMAGIC 9S Pro starts at an attractive price of 4799 RMB for the 12+256G version, while the top-of-the-line 24+1TB version is priced at 6999 RMB. For those seeking even more power, the REDMAGIC 9S Pro+ starts at 5799 RMB for the 16+512G version.

International customers can look forward to getting their hands on these gaming powerhouses starting from July 16, 2024, through the official REDMAGIC website, redmagic.gg. Don’t miss your chance to experience the ultimate mobile gaming device.

REDMAGIC Titan 16 Pro: Unleash Your Gaming Potential

For hardcore gamers seeking a portable powerhouse, the REDMAGIC Titan 16 Pro gaming laptop is the perfect choice. Equipped with an Intel Core i9 processor and advanced NVIDIA graphics, including the Geforce RTX 4060 and RTX 4070, this laptop delivers uncompromising performance for the most demanding games.

The REDMAGIC Titan 16 Pro features a sleek and durable all-metal design, crafted from aviation-grade aluminum alloy. Available in two stunning colors, this laptop not only looks the part but also withstands the rigors of intense gaming sessions. The REDMAGIC Titan 16 Pro will be available in China starting from July 9th, 2024, with international availability planned for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Impressive Specifications for Unparalleled Gaming

The REDMAGIC 9S Pro series and Titan 16 Pro are packed with impressive specifications that cater to the needs of serious gamers:

REDMAGIC 9S Pro:

6500mAh battery with 80W fast charging for extended gaming sessions

7th-generation ultra-thin screen fingerprint sensor for secure and convenient unlocking

Massive storage options, including a 24+1TB variant, ensuring ample space for your game library

Compact dimensions of 163.98×76.35×8.9mm and a lightweight design weighing only 229g

Advanced connectivity features, including Wi-Fi7, 5G, and USB 3.2 for seamless online gaming and data transfer

Immersive audio experience with dual 1115K speakers, 3 microphones, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and DTS:X ULTRA certification

Customizable RGB light strip with 16.8 million colors to personalize your gaming style

REDMAGIC Titan 16 Pro:

Stereo dual speakers with DTS-X Ultra for immersive gaming audio

IR Camera FHD supporting Windows Hello for secure and convenient login

40Gbps bandwidth expansion and 100W PD fast charging for seamless connectivity and quick charging

Comprehensive connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, USB-C 3.2, USB-A 3.2, RJ45 Ethernet, SD UHS-II, and a 3.5 Audio Jack

Portable design weighing 2.3KG / 5 Pounds for easy transportation

Windows system with REDMAGIC Game Space for optimized gaming performance and customization

Elevate Your Gaming Setup with REDMAGIC Accessories

REDMAGIC offers a range of accessories to complement your gaming experience. The REDMAGIC Shadow Blade GamePad 2 provides precise controls and ergonomic comfort, while the Cyberbuds DAO TWS deliver immersive wireless audio. For an even more immersive visual experience, consider pairing your REDMAGIC device with a 4K gaming monitor.

The REDMAGIC Titan 16 Pro’s REDMAGIC Game Space offers comprehensive features to optimize gaming performance and customization. Fine-tune your settings, monitor system performance, and create custom profiles for your favorite games, all within a user-friendly interface.

Whether you’re a mobile gaming enthusiast or a hardcore PC gamer, the REDMAGIC 9S Pro series and Titan 16 Pro offer unparalleled performance, immersive experiences, and a range of accessories to elevate your gaming setup to new heights. Experience the future of gaming with REDMAGIC.

Source REDMAGIC



