Redmagic 8S Pro gets reviewed (Video)

Earlier today we heard about the new Redmagic 8S Pro smartphone which just launched globally and now we have a review video of the handset which gives us a look at the device and its range of features.

The video below is from Tech Spurt and gives us a good look a the new Redmagic 8S Pro smartphone, the handset comes with some high-end specifications, and the device is designed for gaming.

As a reminder the handset comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of RAM and storage options which include 8GB, 112GB or 16GB of Ram and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage.

The device features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display that comes with a resolution of 2480 x 1116 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio, it also comes with a 6000 mAh battery and 65W fast charging.

The Redmagic 8S Pro is equipped with a range of cameras, these include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls, on the back of the handset there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Pricing for the handset starts at £580 in the UK< $650 in the USA and €650 in Europe.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



