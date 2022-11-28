RedMagic 8 Pro to have 165W charging

Details about the new RedMagic 8 Pro smartphone have been revealed, the handset will come with 165W fast charging.

The new RedMagic 8 Pro smartphone has recently received 3C certification and the listing has revealed some more details about the device.

The listing has revealed that the handset will come with 165W fast charging, which should mean that the battery on the device will be able to charge quickly.

The device will come with 5G and will also come with Bluetooth 5.2 and it will be powered by the new flagship Qualcomm mobile processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

We are also expecting the handset to come with a range of different RAM and storage options, those are the only details we know about the handset so far.

As yet there are no details on what cameras the handset will come with, the RedMagic 8 Pro is designed to be a gaming smartphone so we are expecting at least 12GB of RAM probably 16GB.

As well as this handset there will also be another model in the range, the RedMagic 8, as yet we do not have any details on what specifications this device will come with.

As soon as we get some more details on both models in the new RedMagic 8 smartphone range, we will let you know.

Source Mysmartprice





