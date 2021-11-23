Redkey USB V4 permanently wipes your device ready for resale

If you have a number of devices that you would like to sell but are unsure how to correctly clean the storage from personal data, documents, applications and files. You may be interested in the latest Redkey data cleaning tool which is now in its 4th generation.

The Redkey USB V4 can help you perfectly clean your PC, phone, tablet or laptop and offers an easy cleaning process making sure that you permanently wipe your digital assets from your device before sale or storage. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $27 or £20 (depending on current exchange rates).

Permanently clean your phone for resale

“If you own a computer, tablet, or smartphone, you need the Redkey USB. It’s simply the easiest way to permanently and completely wipe your digital assets. Before you consider donating, gifting, or selling your electronic devices, let the Redkey USB clean them up for you. Redkey is a permanent information disposal device. This key-chain sized tool contains everything you need to wipe your PC, Mac, and new for V4: Tablets and Smartphones – better than you can do from the devices themselves. “

If the Redkey USB V4 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Redkey USB V4 cleans your storage ready for sale project play the promotional video below.

“Using the Redkey couldn’t be easier. Simply activate the device with a working PC, which gives you access to free lifetime updates, and loads it with the latest software. Then, insert your Redkey into the target computer. Power up the computer and hit whatever key gets you into the ‘Boot Menu’. Select th”

“Redkey comes in 3 variants. Home, Professional and Ultimate editions, depending on your needs. Our entry-level USB key is still the most cost-effective and affordable way to wipe PC’s. Our newly designed USB-C keys are for professionals and advanced consumers who want the ability and flexibility to wipe newer devices that may only have USB-C ports.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the cleans your storage ready for sale, jump over to the official Redkey USB V4 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

