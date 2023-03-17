Redfall story trailer released by Bethesda

Bethesda has released a new story trailer for the upcoming new vampire game Redfall which will be officially launching in a few months time on May 2, 2023 and is now available to preorder. At launch the vampire adventure, shooter game will be available to play on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms. Check out the story trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the Redfall game.

Redfall is an open-world, co-op first person shooter created by the development team at Arkane Austin. The award-winning team responsible for creating games such as Prey and Dishonored. Check out the companies signature gameplay in this story-driven vampire action shooter.

Redfall vampire game

“What is happening in Redfall? Where did the vampires come from? Uncover the mysteries of Redfall as you explore the island. Delve into the dark history of the sinister company that created the monsters stalking the streets and face off against the terrifyingly powerful vampires that some survivors worship as gods.”

“There’s a lot more to the charming island of Redfall than meets the eye.The scientists at Aevum HQ have been working on something world-shattering. People are going missing; there are dead bodies and blood everywhere; the sun has been eclipsed; and vampires rule the town. Were the vampires just an experiment gone horribly wrong or something far more disturbing? Who are the vampire gods? The only thing to know for sure is that everything is going to get a whole lot worse before it gets better. “

Source : Bethesda





