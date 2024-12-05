Red Magic 10 Pro Durability Test: Will It SURVIVE This?

The Red Magic 10 Pro is a groundbreaking gaming smartphone that pushes the boundaries of mobile gaming technology. With its innovative features and powerful hardware, this device is designed to meet the demands of both competitive and casual gamers alike. The Red Magic 10 Pro delivers a gaming experience that rivals traditional gaming consoles, allowing you to enjoy high-quality gaming on the go. Zack from JerryRigEverything puts the handset through a range of durability tests, let’s find out how it performs.

Revolutionary Cooling System

One of the standout features of the Red Magic 10 Pro is its advanced cooling system. The device features an internal RGB cooling fan that spins at an impressive 23,000 RPM, ensuring optimal performance during intense gaming sessions. Additionally, the Red Magic 10 Pro features the world’s first mobile liquid metal cooling system, which effectively reduces the core temperature by up to 21°C. This innovative cooling technology allows you to push the hardware to its limits without experiencing overheating or performance drops.

Internal RGB cooling fan spinning at 23,000 RPM

World’s first mobile liquid metal cooling system

Reduces core temperature by up to 21°C

Cooling fan activates during 100W fast charging to maintain battery temperature

Immersive Visual Experience

The Red Magic 10 Pro features a stunning 6.85-inch AMOLED display that delivers an immersive visual experience. With a 1.5K resolution, 2,000 nits of peak brightness, and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, the screen offers vibrant colors, sharp details, and fluid motion. The ultra-thin bezels create an impressive 95.3% screen-to-body ratio, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the gaming action. The device also features a hidden 16MP under-screen camera, ensuring an uninterrupted display while still providing functionality for selfies and video calls.

6.85-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution

2,000 nits of peak brightness and 144Hz refresh rate

95.3% screen-to-body ratio for maximum immersion

Hidden 16MP under-screen camera for uninterrupted display

Durable and Gamer-Centric Design

The Red Magic 10 Pro features a robust aluminum frame that combines durability with a sleek, modern aesthetic. The transparent back panel offers a glimpse into the device’s internal components, appealing to tech enthusiasts and gamers alike. The device features dual shoulder triggers with a 520Hz touch sampling rate, providing precise and responsive controls for fast-paced gaming. The flush camera lenses contribute to the phone’s streamlined design, while rigorous stress testing ensures the device can withstand the demands of daily use.

Aluminum frame for durability

Transparent back panel showcasing internal components

Dual shoulder triggers with 520Hz touch sampling rate

Flush camera lenses for a streamlined design

Powerful Performance and Battery Life

The Red Magic 10 Pro is powered by a robust 7,500mAh dual-cell battery, ensuring extended playtime for uninterrupted gaming sessions. The device supports 100W USB-C fast charging, minimizing downtime and allowing you to quickly get back to gaming. A dedicated gaming button activates a performance mode, optimizing the device for gaming by boosting hardware performance and disabling notifications to keep you focused. While the absence of an SD card slot may be a drawback for some users, the inclusion of a headphone jack caters to gamers who prefer wired audio for reduced latency and enhanced sound quality.

7,500mAh dual-cell battery for extended playtime

100W USB-C fast charging for quick recharging

Dedicated gaming button for performance optimization

Headphone jack for wired audio with reduced latency

Versatile Camera System

Although the Red Magic 10 Pro is primarily focused on gaming, it doesn’t compromise on camera capabilities. The device features a versatile camera system that includes a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a single-tone LED flash. This setup allows you to capture sharp and detailed images, as well as record high-quality videos. Whether you’re capturing moments on the go or creating content related to your gaming experiences, the Red Magic 10 Pro’s camera system ensures versatility and quality.

Global Availability and Additional Features

The Red Magic 10 Pro is set to launch in 30 countries, making it accessible to a global audience of gaming enthusiasts. This widespread availability marks a significant step towards bringing high-performance gaming smartphones to users worldwide. The device also features a 2,500Hz touch sensing rate, surpassing human reaction time and ensuring unparalleled responsiveness during gameplay.

Summary

The Red Magic 10 Pro is a testament to the advancements in mobile gaming technology. With its innovative cooling system, immersive display, powerful performance, and gamer-centric design, this smartphone redefines what is possible in the realm of mobile gaming. Whether you’re a competitive gamer or simply enjoy immersive gaming experiences on the go, the Red Magic 10 Pro delivers exceptional performance and features that cater to your needs. As the device becomes available globally, it is poised to make a significant impact on the mobile gaming landscape, setting a new standard for gaming smartphones.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything



