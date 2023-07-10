Sondek LP12-50 limited edition record player designed by Jony Ive

Music aficionados might be interested to know that reservations are now available for the Sondek LP12-50 limited edition record player Designed by LoveFrom alongside the British audio brand Linn. LoveFrom is the design company led by ex-Apple designer Jony Ive was responsible for creating many iconic devices.

250 Limited Edition

Each of the Sondek LP12-50 will be allocated on a first-come first-serve basis. “We expect demand to be very high, so there is limited time to add your name to the exclusive list of people who will own this historic piece”. But before you rush off to and your name to the list remember you will need $60,000 to purchase the record player once it officially launches.

“I’ve owned multiple Linn products over the years, and music has always been profoundly important to me,” Ive says. “So you can imagine, I think the first consequential music player that I designed was the first iPod, and that began a journey of multiple generations of iPod, and multiple Airpods and music accessories. I feel really fortunate to have gone the full circle . . . so many years on from my first visit to the factory.”

Record player designed by Jony Ive

“Sondek LP12-50 marks the fiftieth anniversary of the most iconic product in hi-fi history. This limited edition turntable was designed with our friends at the creative collective LoveFrom. Sondek LP12-50 produces the best vinyl playback performance Linn has ever achieved, alongside the immediately recognisable and iconic design language of Sir Jony Ive and his team at LoveFrom, applied in key visual and tactile interfaces.

The sonic improvement comes by way of Linn’s all-new Bedrok plinth technology; formed of orthogonal layers of beech placed under extreme pressure to create an entirely new, solid and massive material. The consequent ultra-dense wood has negligible resonance and offers a superior isolating housing for the turntable’s mechanism.”

Sondek LP12-50

“LoveFrom has applied their design expertise to the new, precision-machined power/speed control button and hinges – providing delightful and precise interaction with the turntable. Further aesthetic refinements to the classic Sondek LP12 form have been made with deep respect for the quality and integrity of the product.

The combination of performance, usability, and aesthetic improvements result in an historic piece with unrivalled sonic quality and beauty. Only 250 of these limited edition Sondek LP12-50s will ever be produced – with each bearing an embossed aluminium plaque celebrating this landmark collaboration with individual numbering.”

Source : LoveFrom : Fast Company : Linn



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals