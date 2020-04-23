Realme X50m 5G smartphone gets official

Relame have added a new Android device to their line up, the Realme X50m 5G and the handset comes with a 6.57 inch display.

The display on the handset has 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate, it features a Full HD+ resolution and the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor.

The Realme X50m 5G comes with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The handset features a range of high end cameras, on the front there is a dual camera setup with one 16 megapixel camera and one 2 megapixel camera.

On the back of the device there is a quad camera setup which features a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

The handset will retail for CNY 1,999 which is about $280 at the current exchange rate and it will be available in two colors, blue and white.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals