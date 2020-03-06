Realme X50 Pro 5G headed to China next week

The Realme X50 Pro 5G was made official last month and now the handset is headed to China, the device will launch next week on the 12th of March.

As a reminder the handset will come with a 6.44 inch Full HD+ display and a Snapdragon 865 processor, it will also come 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

For storage there will be a choice of 128GB or 256GB and the handset will come with a total of six cameras, two on the front and four on the back.

On the front of the handset there is a dual camera setup with one 8 megapixel camera and one 32 megapixel camera. On the back there are four cameras, these include a 64 megapixel, 12 megapixel, 8 megapixel and a 2 megapixel.

The handset will be available in a choice of Mos Green and Rust Red when it launches in China next week, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source GSM Arena

