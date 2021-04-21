Realme Q3 Pro gets benchmarked

It looks like we have some more information on the new Realme Q3 Pro smartphone as the handset has recently been benchmarked.

The Realme Q3 Pro was recently listed on the AnTuTu benchmarks and the handset will apparently feature a Dimensity 1100 mobile processor.

The handset will come with a 6.43 inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the exact resolution for the handsets display is not known as yet.

Realme will be launching their new Q3 series of smartphones tomorrow the 22nd of April and we will have full details about the handsets then.

Source Myfixguide

