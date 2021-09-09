Realme Pad Android tablet unveiled

Realme have launched their new Android tablet, the Realme Pad and the tablet comes with Android 11 and Realme UI.

The new Realme Pad is equipped with a 10.4 inch IPS LCD display that features a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels.

The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 mobile processor and it comes with two RAM and storage options. The first options is 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, the second is 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

This new android tablet features a 7100 mAh battery that has support for reverse charging and also supports 18W fast charging.

The tablet comes with four speakers and Dolby Atmos and there is a single 8 megapixel camera on the front of the device for taking Selfies and making video calls and a single 8 megapixel camera on the back for photos and videos.

The new Realme Pad tablet will be available in a choice of colors including Real Grey and Real Gold. The pricing will start at INR 13,999 for the 3GB model, about $190 and INR 15,999 for the 4GB model, about $215.

There is also a WiFi and LTE version of the tablet that comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storge, this tablet costs INR 17,999 which is about $245.

Source GSM arena

