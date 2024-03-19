Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone unveiled

Realme has added a new smartphone to its range with the launch of the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G and the handset features a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core processor and a Mali-G68 GPU, the device is well-equipped for graphic-intensive tasks, including gaming. Memory and storage configurations are generous, offering up to 8GB of RAM and options for 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Notably, the device supports Dynamic RAM, which can extend up to 16GB, potentially enhancing app performance by utilizing unused storage as virtual memory.

The Narzo 70 Pro 5G boasts a 120Hz Ultra Smooth AMOLED display, which is a standout feature for a mid-range device. This screen offers a local peak brightness of 2000 nits, ensuring visibility under bright conditions. With a size of 6.67 inches and a FHD+ resolution (2400×1080), the display promises vivid and crisp visuals. The high refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 2200Hz instantaneous make for smooth scrolling and responsive touch interactions. The screen’s impressive contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1 further enhances the viewing experience, particularly in terms of depth and color accuracy.

Photography is another strong suit of the Narzo 70 Pro 5G, led by a flagship Sony IMX890 OIS camera. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. This array supports a variety of photography modes, such as Night Mode, Portrait Mode, and Long Exposure Photo, catering to different shooting conditions and creative needs. Video capabilities are solid, with support for 1080P/30fps recording across several modes, including Slow Motion and Time-lapse. The front camera also supports 1080P/30fps video recording, ensuring high-quality selfies and video calls.

The device is equipped with a 67W SUPERVOOC charging technology, which, combined with a 5000mAh massive battery, promises rapid charging and long-lasting battery life. Connectivity features are comprehensive, supporting 5G + 5G dual mode, multiple frequency bands, and Wi-Fi 6, ensuring fast and reliable internet access. Bluetooth 5.2 is included for seamless device pairing.

You can find out more details about the new Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone over at the Realme website at the link below, the handset will retail for INR 19,999 which is about $240 at the current exchange rate, it will be available in a choice of two colors, Glass Gold and Glass Green.

Source Realme, GSM Arena



