Realme Narzo 50A Prime unveiled

Realme has added another new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime.

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime comes with a 6.6 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Unisoc Toger T612 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime also features a microSD card slot for additional storage and comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 18W charging.

The device has a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the rear of the device.

On the front of the new Narzo 50A Prime smartphone, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for video chat and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 0.3-megapixel depth camera.

The Narzo 50A Prime smartphone will come in a choice of colors including Flash Blue and Flash Black and it will be available in Indonesia on the 25th of Match for the equivalent of $140.

