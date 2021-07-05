Realme GT Master Edition revealed

It looks like Realme are about to launch a new version of their GT smartphone, the Realme GT Master Edition.

Some photos and specifications have been revealed on the new Realme GT Master Edition smartphone and this new device will be available in three new color options.

The design of this new handset is similar to the Realme GT, it will come in two white versions and also a darker brown model. This new handsets was apparently designed by Japanese designer Naoto Fukusawa .

The handset will come with a 6.43 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, the original handset had a Snapdragon 888, this new one comes with a Snapdragon 778.

It will also come with two different RAM options, 8GB and 12GB and two storage options, 128GB and 256GB, it will apparently come with a 4300 mAh battery and 65W fast charging.

The device is expected to come with a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. On the front of the device there will be a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

Pricing for the handset is said to start at around €399 for the 8GB model of the device, it is expected to launch some time soon.

Source 91mobiles, GSM Arena

