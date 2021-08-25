Realme GT 5G smartphone launched in India

The new Realme GT 5G has launched in India and the handset will be available from today on the company’s website and through retailers and Flipkart.

Pricing for the handset starts at INR37,999 which is about $510 at the current exchange rate and the device will be available in a choice of Dashing Blue Dashing Silver and Racing Yellow.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage.

The device also comes with a 6.43 inch Super AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution and it has a 4500 mAh battery and 65W fast charging.

Other specifications on the Realme GT 5G smartphone include a single front facing camera and three rear cameras.

On the front of the handset there is a 16 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back of the device there is a 64 megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The model with 8GB of AM and 128GB of storage retails for INR 37,999 which is about $510, the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage retails for INR 41,99 this is abut $565 at the current exchange rate.

