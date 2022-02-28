Realme GT 2 Pro gets unboxed (Video)

Earlier today we heard about the new Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone and now we get to find out more details about the device in an unboxing video.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the Realme GT 2 Pro and its range of features, lets find out more details about the device.

The handset comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of built-in storage.

The device features a 6.7 inch Super Reality Display that has a WQHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels, the handset has a 120Hz refresh rate.

Other specifications on the new Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone include a range of high-end cameras which include a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and Selfies. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 3-megapixel microscope camera.

The device is equipped with Android 12 and it comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and SuperDart Charge which is a new fast-charging that can charge the device from 0 to 100% in just 33 minutes.

The new GT 2 Pro smartphone will be available from the 8th of March in the UK for £599, which seems like a good price considering the specifications.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

