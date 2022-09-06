Realme C33 smartphone gets official

Realme has launched a new Android device, the Realme C33, and the handset comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T612 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of RAM and storage options.

These include 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 4GB of RAM and 128FB of storage. The handset also features a microSD card slot for additional storage that takes up to a 1TB card and it comes with a range of cameras.

On the front of the new Realme smartphone, there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera and a 0.3-megapixel depth camera.

The handset also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and features 10W charging, and it will be available in a choice of three different colors, Night Sea, Sandy Gold, and Aqua Blue.

The Realme C33 will retail for INR 8,999 which is about $113 at the current exchange rate, it will be available in India from the 12th of September through Flipkart.

Source GSM Arena

