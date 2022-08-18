Realme 9i 5G smartphone gets official

Realme has announced a new Android smartphone, the Realme 9i 5G and the handset comes with a 6.6-inch LCD display.

The display has a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels and the device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 mobile processor.

The handset comes with a choice of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot if you need some extra storage.

The Realme 9i 5G smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

On the rear of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it also comes with 18W fast charging, plus it features Android 12 and Realme UI 3.0.

The device will be available in a choice of three colors, Metallica Goldm Rocking Black and Soulful Blue, and the 4GB mode will retail for INR 14,999 which is about $188, the 6GB model will retail for INR 16,99 which is about $215.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals