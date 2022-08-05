Realme 9i 5G launching 18th of August

The Realme 9i 4G launched earlier this year and now there is a new version of the handset on the way, the Realme 9i 5G.

Realme has revealed that this new smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 mobile processor and you can see more details below.

As a reminder, the original Realme 91 4G came with a 6.6-inch IPS LC display and it has a Full HD+ resolution and it also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The original handset also had a 6GB of RAM and there is also 128GB of built-in storage, and a microSD card slot, plus the device featured a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

The handset also came with range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three rear cameras. The three rear cameras include a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, this is paired with a 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel portrait camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera for Selfies.

The new handset will be getting a range of upgrades from these specifications and we will have more details on these closer to launch.

