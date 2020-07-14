Realme C11 smartphone launched in India

Realme is launching a new smartphone in India, the Realme C11 and the handset comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels, it also features a 20:9 aspect ration.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 mobile processor and it also come with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage then there is a microSD card slot for expansion and the device features a 5000 mAh battery an 10W charging.

The Realme C11 is equipped with a range of cameras, on the front of the device there is a 5 megapixel camera for Selfies. On the back there is a dual camera setup with one 13 megapixel camera and one 2 megapixel camera.

The Realme C11 smartphone will be available in a chocie of two colors, grey and green and it will retail for INR 7,499 and will go on sale on the 22nd of July.

Source GSM Arena

