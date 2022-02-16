Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone unveiled

Realme has added some new Android smartphones to its range, one of them is the new Realme 9 Pro+, the handset is equipped with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display.

The display on the handset comes with a Full HD+ resolution and it has a 90HZ refresh rate, the device comes with a Dimensity 920 mobile processor and it comes with two RAM and storage options.

You can either choose 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of included storage, the device also comes with a range of high-end cameras.

The Realme 9 Pro+ features a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the back of the handset.

The main rear camera is a 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 camera and this is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. There is also a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for video chat.

The handset will be available in a choice of three different colors, including the Sunrise Blue color we say recently, the other two are green and black.

The handset will come with a 4500 mAh battery that supports 60W SuperDart charging. This will charge the handset to full in just 45 minutes, the device will also come with Android 12 and Realme UI 3.0. Pricing for this handset will start at INR 24,999 which is about $335.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals