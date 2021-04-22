Realme 8 5G smartphone gets official

We have heard number of rumors about the new Realme 8 5G smartphone, the handset is now official and it comes with a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display which has a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The new Realme 8 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and it comes with a choice of 4GB or 8GB of RAM.

There is also 128GB of built in storage and a microSD card slot for extra storage, there is also a 5,000 mAh battery and it comes with an 18W fast charger.

For cameras the device comes with a 16 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera, and two 2 megapixel cameras. The device comes with Android 11 and Realm3 UI 2.0.

The new Realme 8 will come in two colors, blue and black and and it will retail for INR 14,999 which is abut $200 at the current exchange rate, it will be available from the 28th of April.

