Realme 7i Android smartphone unveiled

The new Realme 7i is now official and the handset comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display that features a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage then there is a microSD card slot for expansion and the handset features a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging.

The Realme 7i comes with a range of high end cameras, up front there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a quad setup. The four rear cameras include a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, plus a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

The device will come in a choice of Aurora Green and Polar Blue and it will retail for around $215 when it launches.

Source GSM Arena

