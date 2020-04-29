Realme 6 Pro coming to Europe 5th of May

The Realme 6 Pro smartphone was made official last month and now the handset is launching in Europe, it will be available from the 5th of May.

Realme are holding a press event for the handset on the 5th of May 2020 at 10 AM (GMT+2), the device comes with a 6.6 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution .

The Realme 6 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 720 G and it comes with a choice of either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage.

There is also a range of high end cameras on the device, this include two front cameras with one 16 megapixel and one 8 megapixel sensor. On the back there is a quad camera setup with 64 megapixel, 12 megapixel, an 8 megapixel and a 2 megapixel camera.

GSM Arena

