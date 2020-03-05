Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones announced

Realme has added two new smartphones to its lineup with the launch of the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, both devices comes with similar specifications.

The Realme 6 comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display that has a FHD+ resolution and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90 processor,

The handset comes with a choice of 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and it also come with a choice of 64GB or 128GB of included storage, plus a microSD card slot and a 4300 mAh battery.

The Realme 6 features a 16 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, on the back there is a 64 megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

The Realme 6 Pro comes with slightly different specifications, this handset has a 6.6 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and it is powered b y a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor.

The handset comes with a choice of 6GB of 8GB of RAM and it has a 4300 mAh battery and a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage. The device also comes with dual selfies cameras which include a 16 megapixel camera and an 8 megapixel camera.

On the back of the device there is also four cameras which include a 64 megapixel, 12 megapixel, an 8 megapixel and a 2 megapixel camera.

Pricing starts at INR 12,999 which is about $177 for the Realme 6 and INR 16,999 which is about $232 for the Realme 6 Pro.

Source GSM Arena

