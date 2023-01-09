Realme 10 smartphone launched in India

The Realme 10 smartphone has launched in India, the handset will be available in India from the 15th of January. The handset was made official back in November and now the device is being rolled out to more countries.

The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G99 mobile processor and there is a choice of 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM and three storage, options, 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB.

The device features a .4-inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 and the handset comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging. The battery can apparently be charged from 0 to 50 percent in just 28 minutes.

The new Realme 10 has a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear of the handset. The front-facing 16-megapixel camera is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera.

Pricing for the handset starts at INR 13,999 for the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage model, the handset comes in two colors, Clash White and Rush Black. The 8GB

Source GSM Arena





