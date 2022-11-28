Realme 10 Pro+ smartphone headed to India

The Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ smartphones were made official earlier this month, the handset has launched in China.

Now it looks like one of the devices is launching in India, the Realme 10 Pro+, the handset will apparently launch on the 8th of December.

The Realme 10 Pro+ comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor.

The handset comes with a range of RAM and storage options, these include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

The new 10 pro+ smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

On the rear of the device, there is a 108-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

Details about the pricing of the handset in India have been revealed it will retail for less than INR 25,000 which is about $305 at the current exchange rate. We will have more details about the handset when it launches on the 8th of December.

Source GSM Arena





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals