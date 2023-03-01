Real Madrid Until The End Apple TV+ documentary

Football fans may be interested to know that Apple has announced a new Real Madrid documentary will be coming to its Apple TV+ streaming service in a few weeks time in the form of Real Madrid Until The End. The documentary will premiere globally on March 10, 2023 and is introduced by David Beckham and consists of three episodes that steps onto the field and, for the first time ever, goes behind the scenes for a look at the 2021–2022 season.

“The series will join Apple’s expanding offering of nonfiction programming featuring the behind-the-scenes stories of the biggest names in sports, including “Make or Break,” a docuseries with the World Surf League; “Super League,” documenting the high stakes battle for the future of European football.”

Real Madrid documentary

“The series is produced by WAKAI executive producers David Quintana, Virginia Acero, Camila Rodríguez Bohórquez, Jorge Cabrera and Real Madrid C.F. Introduced by David Beckham, “Real Madrid: Until The End” is a three-part series that steps onto the field and goes behind the scenes with the iconic soccer team for a look at their astonishing 2021–2022 season. Fueled by their fervent fans, they defy the odds and silence the skeptics.”

Source : Apple





